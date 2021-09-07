World Cup qualifier: Super Eagles fly past ‘stubborn’ Cape Verde

Former African champions, Nigeria’s Super Eagles, have extended their winning streak in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The Gernot Rohr lads on Tuesday defeated Cape Verde 2-1 to sit tops with six points in Group C of the qualifying series.

Dylan Tavare had shot the hosts ahead in the 20th minute, but the lead was shot lived with Victor Osimhen, who got Nigeria in the game after 10 minutes.

Nigeria’s victory was however sealed against the run of play as Kenny Santos back pass to the goalkeeper hit the back of the net in the 76th minute of the tie.

Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, named team captain Ahmed Musa and Victor Osimhen to lead Nigeria’s attack, while Shehu Abdullahi, Innocent Bonke, Kingsley Michael, Chidera Ejuke and Moses Simon were saddled with the midfield role.

Maduka Okoye, who was in goal, received cover from Jamilu Collin, Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem.

Nigeria leads the Group C with six points from two games ahead of Liberia with three points, while Cape Verde and Central African Republic have one point apiece.