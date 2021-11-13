World Cup qualifier: Rohr drops Ighalo against Liberia  

Odion Ighalo’s name was conspicuously missing when the Super Eagles team list for this evening World Cup qualifying tie against the Lone Star of Liberia was released.

This may be due to the player’s late arrival at the national team’s camp in Morocco.

Coach Gernot Rohr however stuck with the duo of Victor Osimhen and Kelechi Iheanacho for the Super Eagles attack.

On the list made available, Maduka Okoye retained his place in goal while Chidozie Awaziem, Jamilu Collins, William Troost Ekong and Leon Balogun provide him cover in the defense line.

The Franco-German also saddled Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo, Alex Iwobi and Moses Simon with the defensive and attacking role

The substitutes are Daniel Akpeyi, John Noble, Samuel Chukwueze, Onyeka, Shehu Abdullahi, Zaidu Sanusi, Chidera Ejuke, Ahmed Musa, Ola Aina, Kelvin Akpoguma, Kenneth Omeruo and Paul Onuachu.

The tie kicks off at 5pm Nigeria time.