World Cup qualifier: Musa, Ekong, Iheanacho, 20 others for CAR doubleheader

Wilfred Ndidi and Peter Etebo have been left out of Nigeria’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Central African Republic in October.

Ndidi and Etebo are both ruled out injured for the double header fixtures against the CAR team with only Frank Onyeka and Innocent Bonke as the natural DMs in the 23-man list announced, Thursday.

Meanwhile, Calvin Bassey gets his first call up to the national team, the Rangers left-back will add to the team’s well stocked list of full backs.

The 21 year-old joins Ola Aina, Jamilu Collins, Abdullahi Shehu and Kevin Akpoguma as the full backs in the squad.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Calvin Ughelumba (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Galsgow Rangers, Scotland); Innocent Bonke (Malmo FF, Sweden); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Kalu (FC Bordeaux, France); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia)