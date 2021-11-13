World Cup qualifier: Eagles edge close to knockout stage

Goals from Victor Osimhen and Ahmed Musa were all former African champions, Super Eagles, needed to move a step close to securing her place in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Napoli striker scored from the spot in the 15 minute of the tie against the Lone Star of Liberia, who are rock-bottom of Group C in Tangier, Morocco on Saturday.

Surprisingly to avid Nigeria fans supporters, Super Eagles’ returnee and goal banger, Odion Ighalo, was not listed for the game as he name was conspicuously missing in the team’s list as released by the handler.

We reliably gathered that the striker was excluded due to his late arrival to camp ahead of the tie.

Coach Gernot Rohr stuck with the duo of Victor Osimhen and Kelechi Iheanacho to do the damage.

Maduka Okoye retained his place in goal, just as Chidozie Awaziem, Jamilu Collins, William Troost Ekong and Leon Balogun provided cover as defenders.

The Franco-German asaddled Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo, Alex Iwobi and Moses Simon with the defensive and attacking role.

Nigeria leads the Group with 12 points from five matches, while Cape Verde are closely behind with 10 points from same number of games.

Both teams will on the final day of the Group qualifiers determine who goes to the next round as Nigeria host their Cape Verde counterparts on Tuesday at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.