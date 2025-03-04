World Cup Qualifier: Chelle names Musa, three other home-based players in provisional list

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle has recalled former captain Ahmed Musa in a provisional list of players for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in March.

This is according to a statement by Ademola Olajire, the Director of Communications at the Nigeria Football Federation on Tuesday in Abuja.

Also included in the 39-man list are three other home-based players, namely; goalkeeper Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars), defender Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Rangers International), and midfielder Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Musa, 32, the most capped Super Eagles player, last appeared for the Super Eagles in a warm-up game against Guinea in Abu Dhabi in January, 2024.

He played the last seven minutes in a 2-0 loss to the Syli Stars.

He has scored six goals and made two assists for Kano Pillars in the NPFL season thus far.

Musa, who has won a record 110 caps and scored 18 goals, is now playing regularly in the NPFL for Kano Pillars after the mutual termination of his contract in Turkey in 2024.

His leadership, both on and off the pitch, may have been the main consideration that would have swayed the decision of the new gaffer to recall him since the 2023 AFCON a year ago.

NAN also reports that the list features a mix of experienced players and young talents, including first timers, Tolu Arokodare and Akor Adams.

“Others named in the squad include; goalkeepers Stanley Nwabali and Adeleye Adebayo, defenders William Ekong, Calvin Bassey and Olaoluwa Aina, midfielders Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi, forwards Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen and Simon Moses.

“There are also goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, defenders Bruno Onyemaechi and Zaidu Sanusi, midfielders Frank Onyeka and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and forwards Ahmed Musa, Samuel Chukwueze and Sadiq Umar.

“Defenders Igoh Ogbu and Ifeanyi Onyebuchi, midfielders Anthony Dennis, Chrisantus Uche and Papa Daniel Mustapha, and forwards Tolu Arokodare and Akor Adams are named for the first time.

“While there could be returns for home-based goalkeeper Kayode Bankole, defender Jordan Torunarigha, midfielder Joseph Ayodele-Aribo and forwards Cyriel Dessers and Nathan Tella, if they eventually make the final list of 23,” Olajire said.

Nigeria, fifth on the Group C log behind Rwanda, South Africa, Benin Republic and Lesotho, square up to leaders Amavubi of Rwanda in Kigali on March 21 before taking on Zimbabwe’s Warriors at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo four days later.

Nigeria’s provisional list of 39 players for Rwanda, Zimbabwe

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Adeleye Adebayo (Enosis Paralimni, Cyprus); Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Gabriel Osho (AJ Auxerre, France); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England).

Others are; Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Igoh Ogbu (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Jordan Torunarigha (Gent FC, Belgium); Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Rangers International)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC, Italy); Frank Onyeka (Augsburg FC, Germany); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England).

Others are; Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Anthony Dennis (Goztepe SK, Turkey); Chrisantus Uche (Getafe CF, Spain); Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Middlesbrough FC, England); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Simon Moses (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (Valencia FC, Spain).

Others are; Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Cyriel Dessers (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Paul Onuachu (Southampton FC, England); Ahmed Musa (Kano Pillars); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain).

