World Cup qualifier: Central Africa Republic stun Nigeria at home

Substitute Karl Namnganda scored a sensational 90th minute goal as the Central Africa Republic stunned Nigeria’s Super Eagles at home, beating them by a solitary goal in their third Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Nigeria had won their first two matches and were out to pick a third successive victory at home, but their failure to use their chances was punished with the visitors using one of their best two chances of the game to earn maximum points.

From the result, Nigeria remains top of Group C with six points while CAR climb up to third with four points, same as second placed Cape Verde who had earlier come from behind to beat Liberia 2-1.

The Super Eagles will have themselves to blame having dominated the match and played literally three quarters of the match in CAR’s half, but they could not find the killer instinct for a much needed goal.

The Nigerians had lots of chances to get ahead.

In the 33rd minute, Kelechi Iheanacho came very close when he turned on his favourite left boot, but his curling effort skipped just wide.

In the second half, the Nigerians continued their dominance. In the 52nd minute Osimhen was denied by the bar after striking low inside the box while substitute Taiwo Awoniyi saw his follow up effort deflected for a corner.

CAR had a rare chance in the 64th minute but Nigerian keeper Francis Uzoho who had been idle all game made a decisive save to deny Namnganda with his feet.

Nigeria continued to pile the pressure with Osimhen having two chances, first heading just wide from a cross while in the 84th minute, he swung a volley inches over.

Off a counter, Nigeria were made to pay. Namnganda was off on a counter and battled two defenders, Leon Balogun falling on his way before he fired low past the keeper at the stroke of 90 minutes.

The visitors just but managed to hold on to the slim lead to the end.