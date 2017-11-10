World Cup qualifier: Algeria vs Nigeria match airs live on GOtv

GOtv subscribers will on Friday (today) watch the live broadcast of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Desert Warriors of Algeria.

The match will be broadcast on SuperSport Select 1 at 8:15pm.

With four wins and a draw in the five games played so far, the Super Eagles have already booked their ticket to the 2018 World Cup finals, but will aim to maintain their unbeaten run in the qualifying series when they face Algeria in Constantine.

The Super Eagles hope to wrap up their qualifying campaign in style and use the match as part of the preparations for the tournament in Russia next year.

The World Cup qualifiers continue on Saturday on SuperSport Select 1 at 1:30pm as Zambia takes on Cameroon in their final Group B match.

Both teams will only play for glory, as Nigeria has already bagged the ticket in the group.

The match between Ivory Coast and Morocco will also be aired live at 6:15pm on the same channel.

John Ugbe, the Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria, said GOtv will continue living its promise of bringing quality entertainment to its subscribers.

“Football and GOtv share a peculiar feature – they are a delight in every home. As such, our subscribers can sit back and join the rest of Africa in enjoying the last matches of 2018 World Cup qualifiers. We will continue to bring the best of sports to subscribers,” Ugbe said.