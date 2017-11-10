World Cup qualifier: Algeria force Nigeria to draw

A late minute spot kick was all Algeria needed to rescue a point against Nigeria in the final group game of the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier in Constantine on Friday.

Nigeria’s coach, Gernot Rohr, dropped the skipper, John Obi Mikel, for Israeli-based John Ogu and his decision paid off as the midfielder struck in the 61st minute of the tie.

The host however equalised through a spot kick in 87th minute.