World Cup Playoffs: NFF president speaks as Drogba tips Nigeria

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, has said that the current Super Eagles players have now realised the importance of playing at the World Cup finals following their qualification for the Africa play-off as one-time African Footballer of the Year, Didier Drogba, tipped the team to qualify.

Gusau stressed that the energy Eagles put into the last two matches in the series was enough indication that the players are now alive to their responsibilities to clinch the ticket.

The Super Eagles defeated Lesotho 2-1 away and returned to also defeat Benin 4-0 to pick one of the four playoff tickets on the continent.

Nigeria is now billed to play Gabon in November in the semifinal of the playoffs and wait for the winner of the second match between Cameroon and DR Congo.

Only one qualifier will emerge from Africa to play in the intercontinental playoffs involving six teams with only two expected to make it to the finals.

Gusau however said the preparation for the playoffs has started in every area to ensure Nigeria gets a ticket to the World Cup.

He said: “The players are now fired up and they are ready to go all out to win the ticket.

“Now, they are aware of what it means to play at the World Cup finals and I expect them to get better with the playoffs.

“I don’t have any element of doubt because from our own side, the NFF, we are doing all we need to and do from the National Sports Commission as well to ensure that we win the matches.

“By the grace of God, I know we are going to make it.”

Meanwhile, Drogba, a former Ivorian international and football legend, has tipped Nigeria to pick the sole ticket on the continent.

He said: “I think Nigeria is a strong team and for them to qualify for the World Cup is very important for Africa and many of us that support the team.

“They will be representing the continent and we will be proud.”