World Cup play-offs: Super Eagles cancel US friendlies

The Super Eagles of Nigeria would no longer go ahead to play the friendlies against Venezuela and Colombia in the US next month as planned; a source close to the NFF revealed this to ESPN.

Just last month, NFF announced that the Super Eagles would play Colombia at Citi Field in New York on November 18 and Venezuela at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston on November 14.

However, given the Super Eagles’ late play-off qualification following their 4-0 win against Benin Republic last week, the matches would no longer hold in order for the team to focus on the play-off qualification matches. The play-offs would feature Nigeria, alongside Cameroon, Congo DR and Gabon, in a one-legged, two-semi-final game. The winner of these semis and eventual final goes on to represent Africa in the intercontinental play-offs.

“We had a clause in the contract for the games covering this eventuality, if we qualified for the playoffs. So we will not be going ahead with the matches anymore,” an official told ESPN.

“Our goal is to concentrate on the playoffs now and qualify from Africa and then focus on the intercontinental playoffs.”

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are ranked highest in the play-offs and would play Gabon. The winner of the tie plays against the winner of the tie between Cameroon and Congo DR.