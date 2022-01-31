World Cup Play-Off: Ghana will defeat Nigeria if Musa plays — Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned the Super Eagles technical crew to ensure Ahmed Musa is not listed for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off against the Black Stars of Ghana in March.

Primate Ayodele said this in his recent prophesies, adding that fielding the Saudi Arabia player would be counterproductive for the three-time African champions.

He also emphasised that the Nigeria Football Federation should retain the Interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen, to executive the matches against their West African rivals.

He said: “On the World Cup qualifier Nigeria/Ghana, Nigeria have only 68 minutes to score in Ghana and let them (NFF) still use Eguavoen to do that.

“I think the match is coming up soon after the Nations Cup, may be around March or thereabout.

“God has given them the mandates but if only they listen.

“Firstly, they must not take the Super Eagles job from Eguavoen.

“Secondly, it is not all these star players that are needed for the games.

“What is his name?

“Musa (Ahmed) must not be part of the team.

“If Musa plays, Nigeria will lose.

“I’m not against Musa but he must not play against Ghana.”