World Cup opening ceremony to begin at 5pm

The opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will begin at 5pm, two hours before Qatar take on Ecuador in the tournament’s opening match at Al Bayt Stadium on November 20.



Khalid Al Mawlawi, Deputy Director General, Marketing, Communications & Event Experience at Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) told a host country media conference on Thursday that the venue’s gates will open at 3pm on the inaugural day.



Later speaking to The Peninsula, Al Mawlawi urged fans to reach the 60,000-seat venue early to avoid inconvenience.



“I am advising all the ticket holders to be there, at least two hours before the opening ceremony kicks off,” he said.



Asked about details on the performances during the opening ceremony, which are expected to be spectacular, Al Mawlawi replied: “Let’s wait and see.”



He also said the competing teams will start arriving in Qatar from November 7, with Japan to the first team to descend on Doha.





