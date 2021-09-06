World Cup: Nigeria, Cape Verde to play behind closed doors

The World Cup qualifier match between Nigeria and Cape Verde will be played behind closed doors.

This is in adherence to the protocols of the Federation of International Football Association on Coronavirus Disease.

According to a report by Noticia do Norte, the Cape Verdean Football Federation received a communication from the Confederation of African Football stating that they would have to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria without fans in their second group stage game in the World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria face Cape Verde on Tuesday at the Adérito Sena Municipal Stadium in Mindelo.

The Super Eagles will hope to take advantage of the absence of fans at the stadium to grab their second win of the qualification series.

However, the Blue Sharks will see to it that they secure a result from the Super Eagles, as they were held to a 1-1 draw in their first game against Central African Republic.