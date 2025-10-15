World Cup: How Nigeria made it to play-off, next opponent

Detailed explanations have emerged on how the Super Eagles made it to the play-offs of the 2026 World Cup despite initially not having as many points as some other teams that came second in their groups in the African qualifiers.

The tables reflected the points earned by the teams before the application of certain rules by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) for the qualifiers.

One of the most crucial rules for the qualifiers is the discounting of the points earned by the teams in the matches against the last-placed teams in each of the groups.

This means that all the points accumulated by the teams when they played the last placed teams would be deducted from their original points.

While other teams that were above Nigeria in the second position earned massive points against their last placed teams, Nigeria managed only two against Zimbabwe that was took the rear in Group C.

This left the Super Eagles with 15 points and a better goals difference when compared to other second-placed teams that sought to be in the play-offs.

That was why it became imperative for the Super Eagles to earn at least a 4-0 scoreline against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in their last qualification match played in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, on Tuesday (yesterday), which they achieved.

Super striker Victor Osimhen, as earlier reported by The Eagle Online, smashed in three of those goals, while Frank Onyeka scored the fourth.

With that scoreline, Nigeria first pushed Burkina Faso out of the race.

And with DR Congo taking the match against Sudan by a lone goal in Kinshasa, the path became clearer for the Super Eagles as Burkina Faso were edged further down the ladder.

This meant that Nigeria, DR Congo, Cameroon, and Gabon made it to the play-off stage in the Africa qualifying series.

Burkina Faso, Niger, Madagascar, Uganda, and Namibia were the five group runners-up that did not make the CAF play-offs.

Those who qualified as group leaders from Africa for the 2026 World Cup were Egypt, Senegal, South Africa, Cape Verde, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Algeria, Tunisia, and Ghana.

Based on the rules for the play-off, as decided by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), Nigeria will now play Gabon in the first match of the play-off series.

This is based on the FIFA rule that the best placed team on its monthly ranking will play against the least placed team, while the second best placed team will clash with the third best placed team.

This means that Cameroon will meet DR Congo in the second play-off match.

Nigeria, as at the last FIFA Ranking, was placed 45th.

According to analyst, with the outcome of the matches to be considered by FIFA for its next ranking, nothing is expected to change in Africa.

With this in mind, Nigeria will take on Gabon, ranked 79th, who missed their captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, in their last qualifying match, at a neutral venue that has been fixed as Morocco, on November 13, 2025.

Cameroon, ranked 52nd, will clash on the same date and at the same venue with DR Congo, which is 60th on the FIFA Ranking table.

It is a one-leg, one match affair.

The winners of the two encounters will then clash on November 16, 2025 at the same venue for the sole ticket of the play-off.

This will be before advancing to face teams from other continents for another play-off in Mexico in Match 2026.

Other teams expected are CONCACAF (North America): 2; AFC (Asia): 1; CONMEBOL (South America): 1; and OFC (Oceania): 1.

Expect more details, with tables on this news website soon.