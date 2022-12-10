Featured

World Cup: Giroud header sends France past England into semifinals

By No Comments1 Min Read

A brilliant Olivier Giroud header 12 minutes from time kept France on course to retain their World Cup title with a 2-1 win over England in a tight last quarterfinal on Saturday.

Aurelien Tchouameni put France ahead with a long-range strike after 17 minutes but England skipper Harry Kane equalised with a 54th minute penalty following a foul by the French midfielder on Bukayo Saka.

Giroud headed home the winner from an Antoine Griezmann cross and England’s hopes of getting back on level terms again foundered when Kane skied a second penalty over the bar six minutes from the final whistle.

France will play Morocco for a place in the final on Wednesday after the North Africans beat Portugal 1-0 in Saturday’s earlier quarter-final.

Reuters.



Share.

Related Posts

About Us

The Eagle Online is a daily online newspaper published by Premium Eagle Media Limited in Nigeria. The Eagle Online was established in 2011 by experienced journalist, Dotun Oladipo.
The Eagle Online features news from trending Breaking News to Politics, Business and Economy, Sports, Entertainment, Lifestyle and more.

News
Updates
© 2022 The Eagle Online. All Rights Reserved.