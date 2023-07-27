World Cup: Fans applaud Falcons for superlative win against Matildas

828 828

Football fans on Thursday applauded the Super Falcons of Nigeria for defeating Maltidas of Australia 3-2 at the ongoing 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that with the defeat, Falcons now have four points from two games. Falcons had earlier played goalless with Canada.

The Matildas now have three points. They had earlier defeated the Republic of Ireland 1-0 on a historic night in front of a record 75,784 supporters at Stadium Australia.

The ongoing World Cup is being hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The Super Falcons came from behind against Australia to turn the game around at the Brisbane Stadium, Australia

Uchenna Kanu scored the equaliser in the 45th minute, Osinachi Ohale replicated in the 65th minute while Asisat Oshoala sealed the goal line in the 72nd minute.

Maltida is ranked No.10 in the world by FIFA while the Falcon is ranked No. 40.

Football fans have taken to their social media handles to applaud the team.

Bolarinwa Olajide @iambolar tweeted, “Fact: Asisat Osohala has become the first woman to score at three different World Cups, she celebrated in style. Beautiful. Agba Baller.

Buchi Laba @ Buchi_Laba tweeted, “3 big points for Super Falcons against the host country, Respect to our ladies considering the noise before the World Cup.

“The (Falcon’s) defence gave me joy, Nnadozie Ohale, Demehin, Plumptre and Alozie! Agba Baller Asisat Oshoala,” he said.

Smallie @smallie shared a tweet saying, “When the guy called her (Oshoala) Agba Baller he wasn’t capping Asisat Oshoala,” he wrote.

Super Falcons will play against the Republic of Ireland to round up the group stage. Group B consists of Australia, Canada, Ireland and Nigeria.