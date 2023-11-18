World Cup: Djibouti referees for Zimbabwe, Nigeria clash

Souleiman Ahmed Djama from Djibouti will be the referee as Rwanda host Nigeria in a World Cup qualifying tie against the Warriors of Zimbabwe on Saturday.

Djama will be assisted by his countrymen: Liban Abdoulrazack Ahmed (assistant referee 1), Rachid Waiss Bouraleh (assistant referee 2) and Mohamed Diraneh Guedi (fourth official).

Yohannes Ghirmai Ghebregziabher from Eritrea will be in the role of referee assessor and Raphael Lyson Humba from Malawi will be the match commissioner.

Also Read:

The Eagles and the Warriors will clash at the Huye Stadium from 3pm Rwanda time (1pm Nigeria).

Victory on Sunday will take the Super Eagles to four points with the campaign one-fifth of the way gone.