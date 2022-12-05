World Cup: Croatia beat Japan on penalties, reach quarter-finals

Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach the World Cup quarter-finals after a 1-1 draw in their last-16 clash on Monday.

Daizen Maeda gave Japan a half-time lead and Ivan Perisic headed home an equaliser for the 2018 runners-up before goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three of four penalties as Croatia won the shoot-out 3-1.

Japan, trying to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in their history, aimed to claim another big European scalp after beating Germany and Spain in the group stage in Qatar.





