World Cup: City Press Centers prepare to accommodate over 5,000 journalists

Media representatives from almost 30 countries will be covering World Cup related events during the championship, from Argentina and Brazil to China and Japan.

The number of accreditation requests for City Press Centers in 11 World Cup host cities has almost tripled – more than 5,000 Russian and foreign media representatives have applied since the application period started.

Based on the number of requests, the most enthusiastic Russian journalists represent Moscow, Rostov-on-Don, Kazan, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Saransk.

Rossiya Segodnya, Russia’s largest news agency, is the official operator of the city multimedia press centers for Russian and foreign media during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The much-anticipated football tournament will be held in 11 Russian cities from June 14 to July 15, 2018.

City press centers will assist journalists in covering cultural and sports-related events unfolding in each host region and city against the backdrop of the World Cup.

The news agency opened similar press centers for non-accredited journalists during the 2017 Confederations Cup and 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The Rossiya Segodnya team will offer accredited journalists with an eventful business programme, which will include press conferences and briefings with top officials in the host regions and cities, travel industry leaders, and celebrities.

Journalists will have access to fully equipped workplaces, free Wi-Fi, and lockers, and be able to follow matches at the press centers.

Moreover, each press center will organize presentations of their respective host region and offer an extensive sightseeing programme for media.

To access the press centers, journalists need to apply for accreditation at https:// footballcitymediacenter.ru/

The application process closes on May 30, 2018.

