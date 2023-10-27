World Cup:  28 players arrive Falconets` camp for Tanzania clash

Twenty-eight out of the 30 players invited for the clash against Tanzanian for the third round of the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifier are in camp in Abuja.

Head Coach, Christopher Danjuma, disclosed this in an interview on Friday.

Danjuma had invited 30 players to the camp ahead of preparation for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals in Costa Rica.

In an interview with the the News Agency of Nigeria, (NANA) the Coach pointed out that the remaining two players, who are with the Super Falcons for the second legs against Ethiopia, will join the team later.

“We have resumed camp on Sunday, and all the players are taking part in the training session both in the morning and evening at the FIFA goal project.

“ The players who were invited obeyed the rules by reporting to Chida Hotel in Utako, Abuja on Sunday,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Tribunal dismisses petitions against Wamakko, two Reps.

Ember Months: FRSC urges truck owners to check tyres regularly

Liberia: Primate Ayodele warns against voting for Joseph Boakai

Danjuma said that programmes have been lined up for the team towards ensuring their success in the qualifying series for the World Cup in Colombia in 2024.

Christopher stated: “We are having a great combination of players because the bedrock of this team is players that had played at the last under-17 championship in India.

“I picked an impressive number from the Flamingos squad that won the bronze medal at the FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup in India a year ago.

“We are going to have a couple of friendly matches that have been outlined, we will be having one today (Friday) and then on Saturday hopefully”.

“The match is in preparation for the 2024 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifier against Tanzania in November,“ he said.

He said that the friendly match will build cohesion among the players and also to expose them to the demands at this level.

“ I am highly inspired by the turn out, I have been working rigorously with the players , they are responding to training and they are determined to proceed further

“This is our mission and we must complete it with perfection to ensure we are up to the task,” he said.

Following the withdrawal of Mauritius from the second-round with Nigeria, it automatically went through to the third round to face Tanzania.

Nigeria will play away to Tanzania in Dar es Salaam in November and the return leg in Abuja also in November.