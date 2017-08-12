World Championships: Bolt injured in relay final

Usain Bolt’s track career ended in agony today as he pulled up injured in the 4x100m relay – while Great Britain stormed to a sensational victory.

The sprint legend grimaced in agony on the final straight as the home team raced ahead during the race at the World Championships in London.

The British quartet of CJ Ujah, Adam Gemili, Danny Talbot and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake pipped the United States to gold in a world-leading 37.47 seconds, but only after Bolt had pulled up on his anchor leg and collapsed to the track.

The USA took silver in 37.52secs and Japan the bronze.

The Jamaican already has 19 global gold medals – eight Olympic victories and 11 from the World Championships.

Bolt announced himself as a sporting superstar by storming to the 100m crown in Beijing 2008 in a world record 9.69 seconds, even slowing down to celebrate before reaching the line.

In the Beijing 200m, he ended Michael Johnson’s reign as world record holder by racing to victory in 19.30secs.

The 2009 World Championships in Berlin saw gold medals in the 100m, 200m and the 4x100m alongside his Jamaican team mates.

Two years later, at the World Championships in Daegu, South Korea, Bolt showed his metal by winning the 200m after being sensationally disqualified from the 100m final for a false start.

Bolt finished the championships with another gold and another world record as Jamaica won the relay in 37.04.

London 2012 saw another rush of golds for the Jamaican.