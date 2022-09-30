World Champion, Tobi Amusan, now Glo Ambassador

Nigeria’s digital and telecommunications services provider, Globacom, has announced the appointment of the current African, Commonwealth and World Champion in the 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan, as its latest Brand Ambassador.

She was unveiled to the media at a ceremony held on Thursday at the company’s headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Amusan became the first Nigerian world champion in an athletic event when she won the gold medal in the100 meters hurdles event at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

She set a new world record of 12.12 seconds in the semifinal and followed this up with 12.06 seconds in the final to take the gold medal.

Speaking at the event, Globacom’s Regional Manager, Sales, Lagos, Lawrence Odediran, said the company’s decision to make Amusan its ambassador was not just to reward her for her sterling accomplishments, but also to promote the growth of sports in Nigeria.

He said it was also to encourage the country’s teeming youths to aspire toward realising their dreams by looking up to the new ambassador as a mentor.

Odediran said: “At Globacom, we are very proud of what Tobi Amusan has achieved in her athletics career.

“She is an embodiment of the Nigerian spirit of resilience, hard work, and enterprise which enabled her to excel irrespective of the enormity of the challenges she encountered in her quest for success.

“These are qualities that Globacom identifies with.”

He explained that Amusan has become a testimony to the famous saying by Malcom X that: “The future belongs to those who prepare for it today,” adding: “She prepared very hard in the previous years and today belongs to her.

“Tomorrow is also waiting for other determined Nigerian and African youths who begin their preparations today.

“We, therefore, urge them not to be discouraged by present challenges, but to continue to strive to realize their dreams.”

Speaking at the event, a delighted Amusan thanked Globacom for appointing her as its ambassador.

She promised to be a good representative of the company and the youths at all times.

The new ambassador also assured the company that she would continue to project a positive image of the brand across the world.

She said: “I am proud to be associated with Glo as its brand ambassador.

“It is a proudly Nigerian company doing great things and empowering Nigerians.

“I am grateful to the Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jr., for giving me this amazing opportunity.”

A two-time African Games champion in the event, Amusan, who also won back-to-back African and Commonwealth titles in 2018 and 2022 in the 100m hurdles event, wrapped up her long and successful 2022 campaign by competing in the 100m hurdles at the Zurich Diamond League event, which she won in 12.29 seconds.

The event was attended by top sporting personalities, the media and management of Globacom Limited.