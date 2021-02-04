In commemorating this year’s World Cancer Day, the wife of the Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, on Thursday appealed to citizens and residents of the State to utilise Government medical facilities to help reduce the rate of mortality caused by cancer.

Fayemi made this call during an awareness walk with some female government officials to commemorate the day, reiterating that since cancer knows no border, early detection remained the only solution.

“The most important thing any government can do when it comes to cancer is to raise awareness among citizens. Also, ensure that facilities are in place for regular testing and check-ups, and if need be, treatment,” she said.

Erelu Fayemi emphasised the need for medical treatment and implored citizens to obey medical instructions and desist from seeking traditional and spiritual solutions for cancer.

She said: “When you are sick, please visit medical facilities for a test.

“Early detection saves lives. Some people have been told they need to do operations, but they disregard medical instruction and turn to prayers and traditional methods.”

Some of the participants at the commemorative walk included: Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Alhaja Maryam Ogunlade; Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Princess Iyabode Fakunle-Okhiemen; Special Adviser/Director General, Lands and Urban Development, Funke Falodun; Special Adviser, Development Partnerships/SDGs, Margaret Fagboyo; and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Eunice Oladimeji.

The World Cancer Day holds annually every February 4 worldwide to raise awareness and encourage support, action and funding for prevention, detection and treatment.

This year’s World Cancer Day is themed: “IAmAndIWill.”