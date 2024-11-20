World Cancer Day: Abia First Lady donates N10m to cancer patients

In a commendable gesture, Abia’s First Lady, Priscilla Otti, on Tuesday, donated N10m to some cancer patients in Abia State and called for improved collaboration by all to prevent and fight the disease.

Mrs. Otti made the presentation on the occasion of the 2024 World Cancer Day celebration in Umuahia, the state capital.

According to her, the donation aims to assist them in their fight against cancer, covering part of their treatment costs and helping to alleviate their suffering.

“We understand the financial strain that cancer treatment can place on individuals and their families.

“That is why, as a symbol of our commitment, I will be presenting a donation of N10 million in the form of bank cheques to some identified underprivileged patients today.

“This donation aims to assist them in their fight against cancer, covering part of their treatment costs and helping to alleviate their suffering,” she said.

Highlighting that cancer has become a serious and urgent health concern, Mrs. Otti said, “Across Nigeria, it is estimated that nearly 28,000 cases of breast cancer and 14,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed every year.

“Among men, an alarming rise in the incidence of Prostate and colon cancer has been reported.

“Abia State is not immune to this sobering trend, and despite current strides in the healthcare sector, we are witnessing a rising cancer rate.

“Early detection and prevention remain critical to reversing this unfortunate trend”, stating that the occasion “symbolizes a call to robust action for every individual, family, and community to unite in the fight against cancer.”

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Enoch Uche, described the event as “marking a milestone in the long-drawn fight against cancer, a relentless and ageless enemy of humanity.”

