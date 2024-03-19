World Bishops’ Council loses Africa Nuncio

The Africa Nuncio of the World Bishops’ Council (WBC) and overseer of the World Federation of Churches (WFC) and the World Clergy Congress (WCC) in the continent, Bishop Godspower Chukudike Akandu, has passed on at the age of 67.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday the Council’s Director of Information in Africa and the Coordinator, South-West, Nigeria, Bishop Seun Adeoye.

He disclosed that the late WBC Nuncio in the continent died after a brief illness in Kano State, Nigeria.

Bishop Akandu, a professor of Theology and Strategic Leadership who bagged over six doctorate degrees was a lecturer, a diplomat and a human and civil rights activist and was also honoured by the Centre for World Rebirth (USA Chattered) with a world-class Ambassador for Peace and Humanity award.

The Nigeria-born international cleric was elected in December 2014 as the African Nuncio at a Global Patriarchal Conference, anchored at Springfield, Massachusetts, United States (US) and presided over by the WBC International President, Archbishop Timothy Paul.

Bishop Akandu who replaced the former WBC Nuncio to Africa, late Archbishop (Professor) Alfred Adefolarin Adelekan within nine years of his election appointed at least 160 Archbishops and Bishops from registered members, churches and groups as WBC coordinators across Africa.

As the Nuncio to Africa, the late Akandu was the sole African representative in the joint 12-member executive college and the highest decision making body of the largest all encompassing Ecumenical Council of Christian Bishops and Churches with the international headquarters in New York, USA.

WBC with its international headquarters in New York, USA was birthed in 1997 aiming towards unity of faith, global peace, justice, tolerance and welfare development for the good of all.

The burial rites of late Bishop Akandu who was survived by wife, Lady Felicia Ngozi Akandu and only daughter, Rejoice Cheryl will begin on Wednesday, March 20 in Kano State, Nigeria and end on April 5th, 2024 in his country home in Obizi, Ezinihitte, Nbaize, Imo State.