World Bicycle Week: Akeredolu calls public servants, politicians to embrace bicycle riding

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has called on civil servants and political appointees to embrace bicycle riding for its health benefits.

Akeredolu made the call at the World Bicycle Week Programme organized by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State Command, on Friday in Akure.

Akeredolu, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistance on Transport, Tobi Ogunleye, said that riding a bicycle was not an act of poverty, rather, it would enhance the health of the riders and enable them to avoid unnecessary sickness.

“Riding a bicycle is not an act of poverty; it is a way to train ourselves to be healthy and to avoid sickness or diseases.

“We have a lot of sick people, especially those suffering from diabetes and rheumatism and when you make riding a bicycle a way of life, you will be fitter.

“So let our people, especially commissioners, permanent secretaries, business tycoons and civil servants embrace the use of bicycles, because it will improve their health and enhance service delivery to the people of the state,” he said.

Earlier, FRSC State’s Sector Commander, Ezekiel SonAllah, who said that the programme was to create awareness about the importance of cycling, pointed out that it was one of those things that actually improved the efficiency of human beings.

“I want to appeal to people, especially the young and old, to see cycling as a way of keeping their body system fit, “he said.

Also, Dr Tunde Ade, Chairman of Bicycle and Cycling of Ondo State, appreciated the FRSC commander for initiating the programme in the state.

“When you ride a bicycle, you are doing so much good to yourself because all the joints will be renewed and ailments will move away from you,” Ade said.

Similarly, General Manager, Ondo Sports Council, Harry Babatunde, called on parents, schools and individuals to see cycling as a way of improving their physical fitness and health.

“For those who are not taking part in sports, this is the opportunity for them to ensure that they exercise their body regularly; it will assist those with obesity to loss weight and also to promote the mobility of their joints.

“I want to encourage our parents and young ones to engage in cycling because it is a thing that can create a livelihood for them,” he said.