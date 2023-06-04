World Bicycle Day: FRSC urges Nigerians to include cycling in transport system

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised Nigerians to incorporate cycling in their transport system to reduce petroleum consumption, and to keep them fit and healthy.

The Badagry FRSC Unit Commander, Sulaiman Taiwo, gave the advice during activities to commemorate the 2023 World Bicycle Day in Badagry.

The World Bicycle Day is marked globally on June 3, and the theme for the 2023 edition was: “Riding Together for a Sustainable Future.”

This year World Bicycle Day was organised by the commission in collaboration with the Lagos State Neighbourhood Security Corps and the Badagry Positivist Club.

Speaking at the event, Taiwo urged Nigerians to embrace cycling in the Nigerian transport system because it costs less and is a form of exercise to maintain the body system.

According to the commander, while riding the bicycle, blood serves as the gas to propel movement.

“Bicycles have over the years proved to be a veritable and effective mode of alternative transportation, beside its other health advantages to man.

“It always makes your body to work fine against any harmful disease.

“Cycling promotes a healthy lifestyle, and helps in the battle against global warming, while it also aids decongestion of traffic gridlocks on our roads,” he said.

Taiwo said that the unit in Badagry had come out to celebrate the use of bicycle as a means of transport, calling on people to see the importance of cycling in the society.

He urged Badagry residents to see cycling as a means of strengthening their physical and mental health and well-being, and to also develop a culture of cycling in their domain.

Also speaking, Mr Whenu Semako, the President, Badagry Positivist Club, expressed his delight in having his club involved in the cycling exercise for the second year running.

He promised that his club would continue to use unconventional activities such as cycling to promote healthy and sustainable living in the environment.

Jimmy Amosun, the Special Marshal, Lagos State Public Enlightenment Officer, said cycling was good for the body as it elongates the lifespan of humans.

Amosun advised Nigerians to have bicycles at home and ride them regularly, adding that it was an exercise that involved all organs of the body.