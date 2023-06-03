World Bicycle Day: FRSC celebrates 5th United Nations edition 

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kwara, Saturday celebrated 5th United Nations World Bicycle Day.

The Sector Commander, Fredrick Ogidan, along with staff, stakeholders in the cycling industry, took a ride along roads in Ilorin town to sensitize people on the essence of cycling and its benefits.

This is contained in a statement issued in Ilorin on Saturday by the Kwara Sector Commander, Frederick Ogidan.

Ogidan, in his address, said cycling promotes limitless benefits to health and the environment, including; Increasing physical activity, Reducing non-communicable diseases such as cancer and diabetes, and Decreasing air and noise pollution.

He described cycling as a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally-fit sustainable means of transportation, fostering environmental stewardship and health.

“Use of bicycle is a means of eradicating poverty, furthering sustainable development, strengthening education, including physical education, for children and young people.

“It promotes healthy living, prevents disease, and facilitates social inclusion and a culture of peace,” he said.

He advised Kwara government to incorporate bicycle tracks in future road construction to ensure the safety of cyclists.

Ogidan also encouraged bicycle riders to always use helmets whenever they are riding and install reflectors on the front And rear of their bicycles.

He also advised that with the current fuel hike, bicycle will help reduce the suffering of Nigerians as it’s a cheap means of transportation which does not emit smoke that affects the environment.

The theme for this year’s celebration is: “CELEBRATING BICYCLE IN CREATING MORE SUSTAINABLE, HEALTHY AND INCLUSIVE SOCIETIES.”