World Bank lauds Nigeria’s ACReSAL project as huge success

The World Bank has ranked Nigeria’s Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project among its most successful and a model for Africa.

The Practice Manager for the Environment in West Africa and the Sahel of the bank, Ellysa Baroudy, gave the commendation on Thursday in Abuja.

She spoke during a visit to the Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abua.

Baroudy said the initiative was one of the Bank’s most successful interventions in recent years, noting that it had combined climate action, landscape restoration, and livelihood support in a way that delivered tangible results.

She said: “We’ve only been the financiers and don’t always have successful projects, but this is a successful project.

“You knew how to deploy the resources and they are really there to make a difference to people’s lives.”

She explained that the project exceeded expectations by tackling land degradation, empowering women, boosting food production, and transforming vulnerable communities into active participants in climate resilience.

Baroudy added: “I am truly amazed by the diversity of the cultures, the diversity of agricultural practices and the diversity of the states.

“I was touched by the women’s voices and hearing how this project had made a change to their livelihoods.

“I was impressed with seeing before and after photos of the changes in the landscape and the reduction in the gullies.

“So I know that you’ve all done a tremendous amount of work.”

Baroudy thanked the ACReSAL family for their efforts, saying the warm reception in Kwali was a reflection of strong community ownership of the project.

The Task Team Leader of ACReSAL, Dr. Joy Agene, said the visit underscored the World Bank’s commitment to mobilising resources for climate resilience, water resources, forestry, and environmental sustainability.

The Mandate Secretary, FCT Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Abdullahi Ango, described the project as a “game-changer” in addressing land degradation, population pressure and declining agricultural productivity.

Ango said the territory was already witnessing the transformative impact of the project through the provision of machinery, inputs for farmers, solar-powered boreholes, and a Community Revolving Fund, among others.

Earlier, the FCT Project Coordinator, Caroline Opara, said Kwali had become “the heart” of ACReSAL’s intervention, with every component of the project implemented there.

Opara attributed the successes recorded in the area to the leadership of the Etsu of Kwali, Luka Nizassan III, whose personal involvement had strengthened community ownership and participation.

In his remarks, Nizassan commended the World Bank for investing in the lives of the people and pledged the community’s commitment to sustaining the project beyond its current life cycle.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ACReSAL, supported by the World Bank, is being implemented across 19 northern states and the FCT to address environmental degradation, promote climate resilience, and improve livelihoods in semi-arid regions of Nigeria.