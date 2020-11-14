Alhaji Dikko Abdul’Aziz, General Manager of the World Bank-funded Community and Social Development Project(CSDP) in Katsina State, says the organisation has constructed and renovated 45 secondary schools in the state from 2017 to date.

AbdulAzeez disclosed this when he received the District Head of Ketare in Kankara Local Government Area of the state, Alhaji Bello Kankara, who was on a thank-you visit to the CSDP office in Katsina on Saturday.

He said CSDP executed the projects with a view to increasing enrolment of children in schools in the rural areas of the state.

According to him, 90 per cent of the projects were funded by the CSDP, while 10 per cent of them was financed by the benefiting communities as their counterpart contributions.

Earlier, the district head commended the organisation for the gesture.

He described the CSDP as an agency that was out to reduce the number of Out-of-School children in the state and the country.

He said the organisation had constructed schools in Gundawa, Katoge, Tsamiyar Jino and Ganzamawa Tudu communities, all in his domain.

“Before these secondary schools were constructed, children from these villages were going to schools in far away Kankara and Ketare which are several kilometres away.

“Many of our children stopped attending school after their primary education, but with the new development, parents easily enrolled their children in secondary schools which have now been brought to their door steps,” he said.

The district head also commended the CSDP for constructing health clinics, maternity and child care centres, boreholes and drainages in his domain and other parts of the state.