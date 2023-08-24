World Athletics Championship: Amusan storms to 100m hurdles final

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan on Wednesday qualified for the final of the 100m hurdles event at the ongoing 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

Amusan, who ran in lane seven, returned in a time of 12.56 seconds to finish first in Heat 2 of the semi-final.

In spite of a slow start, the reigning world champion recovered in time, clocking to finish ahead of Jamaica’s Achkara Nungent and Dutch Nadine Visser, who finished in time of 12.60s and 12.62s respectively.

Amusan has now qualified for her third consecutive world championship final.

ALSO READ:

Former World Record holder Kendra Harrison won the first semifinal race in 12.33s, while Jasmine Camacho-Quinn took Heat 3 in 12.41s, ahead of Nia Ali in 12.49s.

The 26-year-old Amusan had set the world record at the 2022 World Championship in Eugene, United States of America.

She had her anti-doping suspension provisionally lifted just before the commencement of the championship.

The 2023 World Athletics Championship, which started on August 19, is expected to end on August 27.