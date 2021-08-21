World-20 Athletics championships: Onwuzurike digs 200m gold, Ofili favours bronze

Nigerian US collegiate fastest runner in the 200m, Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike, proved that his rating as he made history on Saturday to win the 200 metres race with a personal best time of 20.21seconds at the ongoing World-20 Athletics championships in Kenya.

Onwuzurike thus erases compatriot Francis Obiekwelu’s long standing record of being the last Nigerian to have won the event since 1996.

He outpaced Letsile Tebogo of Botswana who came second at 20.38 seconds, while South Africa’s Sinesipho Dambile won bronze with 20.48seconds.

In the women’s event, Favour Ofili finished third with a time of 22.23 to secure bronze on an impressive day for Team Nigeria.

The event was won by Namibia’s Christine Mboma in a time of 21.84, while silver went to Beatrice Masilingi of Namibia.