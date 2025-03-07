Workplace Negligence: 23-year-old apprentice electrocuted in Ogun, suspects arrested

In a tragic turn of events, a 23-year-old apprentice, Jonathan Emmanuel, has lost his life due to electrocution at a welding workshop in the Asimolowo area of Ifo, Ogun State.

The Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer and a Chief Superintendent of Police, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday.

Odutola stated that three individuals have been arrested in connection with the tragic incident which was reported at Ifo Divisional Police Headquarters on March 6, 2024, at about 1800 hrs by Mr. Emmanuel Brown Abah, the father of the deceased.

Mr. Emmanuel had reported at the station that he received information from one Azeez Salami, a truck driver and the deceased’s master, about his son’s electrocution.

Upon receipt of the report, Odutola said police officers were drafted to visit the scene, rendering assistance of evacuation to General Hospital, where the attending doctor confirmed the victim as Brought In Dead (B.I.D).

“Preliminary investigations revealed that Oladokun Johnson, a welder, was working on a container at his workshop, using a welding machine with an exposed live wire.

“At the time of the incident, Olaleye Kamaldeen, the owner of an Iveco truck (Reg. No. T 7146 LA, Lagos), had arrived with a mini bus carrying about ten truck rims for offloading.

“While Azeez Salami (truck driver), Olaleye Kamaldeen (truck owner), and Jonathan Emmanuel (victim) were rolling the rims towards the truck, one of the rims came into contact with the exposed wire, resulting in the victim’s immediate electrocution,” Odutola explained.

She added that police operatives, following the incident, recovered the welding machine and exposed wire as exhibits.

“The welder, truck owner, and driver have been arrested and are currently in custody as investigations continue.

“The case will be transferred to the SCID for further investigation and possible prosecution,” Odutola disclosed.

The Ogun State Police Command strongly advises business owners and artisans to prioritize workplace safety measures to prevent such tragic and avoidable incidents.

