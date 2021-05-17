Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the deployment of additional police operatives to beef up security along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

The police chief gave the directive as a proactive measure to protect communities and travelers in anticipation of increased traffic on the expressway following the disruption of other means of transportation owing to the industrial action embarked upon by workers in Kaduna State.

He said the deployment would enhance police visibility, as well as prevent and neutralize possible criminal activities targeted at citizens plying the road.

IGP Baba has therefore directed the Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police in zonal and state commands with jurisdictions straddling Kaduna-Abuja Highway and its environs to ensure no new threat to lives and property thrives within their Area of Responsibility (AoR) as a result of the industrial action.

“Similarly, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau has been directed to immediately deploy covert operatives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) to prevent any untoward situation along the expressway,” the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba said in a statement on Monday.

While assuring citizens that the Force would continue to do all within its powers to promote public safety, the IGP called on citizens, particularly communities, transporters and commuters along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway, to cooperate with security operatives deployed to their areas.

They were also enjoined to be vigilant and promptly report any suspicious movement or criminal activities in their localities to the police.