Workers seal NIMG after allegations of corruption leveled against CEO

The Joint Action of the Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Allied Institutions and the Non-Academic staff Union of the Nigeria Institute of Mining and Geosciences, Jos, Plateau State on Tuesday morning sealed off the Jos campuses of the Nigeria in Institute of Mining and Geosciences for alleged fragrant abuse of office by the management of the Institute.

The Joint unions in a peaceful protest expressed disgust with the way and manner the Director/CEO is running the institute and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency relieve Dr. Umar Saidu Bamalli of his position as the Director/CEO of the institute.

They also said several petitions have been sent to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offenses Commission and the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, without any response.

According to Ralph Ogunsanyo, who spoke on behalf of the protesters: “A lot of petitions against the Director/CEO are before the anti graft agencies, viz EFCC, ICPC and the Honourable Minister of Mines and Steel Development on corruption.

“Arising from the foregoing, we unequivocally demand as follows: Dr Umar Saidu Bamalli be relieved of his position as the Director/CEO of the institute.”

They also raised the alarm over the invasion of the institute by cattle rearers who have turned the permanent site of the institute into a grazing or wild life park, thereby poising as security threats to the inhabitants.

The workers said: “As a matter of urgency, the minister should attend to the the security threats at the permanent site of the NIMG by clearing the grasses in the permanent site so that the place is not made a safe haven for criminals and terrorists.”