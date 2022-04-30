Workers’ Day: Remain committed to Nigeria, Obi tells workers

A frontline 2023 presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi, has called on Nigerian workers to remain resolute in their contributions to building a better nation for all, irrespective of the present challenges confronting almost everyone in the nation.

The former two-term Governor of Anambra State made the call in his Message to mark the 2022 Workers Day.

Obi restated the need to move the country from the ‘sharing and consumption mentality” to a creative and productive country.

He said that this can be achieved when workers and all Nigerians carry out their duties productively, for the sake of the country, rather than being transactional for their personal interests.

Decrying the high cost of living, the effect of which is worse on the Nigerian workers, whereby they spend 100 per cent of their income on feeding alone, Obi urged all Nigerians, particularly Nigerian workers, to commit themselves to increased productivity which will translate to increased government revenue and subsequently an increase in the welfare of workers.

He urged the government to find ways to pay outstanding pensions and gratuities, and honour agreements with workers, especially that with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, so as to end the ongoing strike action and enable “our children to go back to school.”

Lamenting Nigeria’s high unemployment rate, Obi said: “No country grows economically with 35 per cent unemployment rate, which when combined with under-employment, will be 55 per cent, with 60 per cent of the unemployed people being youths, the greatest asset of any nation.

“I urge the government to aggressively support micro, small and medium enterprises which are the engine of job creation, so that they can effectively contribute to reducing the unemployment rate, as is the case in other nations.”

He congratulated all Nigerian workers on their celebration of Workers Day, while encouraging them to hold unto the beautiful virtues of diligence and hard work.