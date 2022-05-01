Workers’ Day: Legal practitioner calls for execution of financial autonomy for Judiciary

A Legal practitioner, Funmi Adeogun, has urged states to ensure implementation of a memorandum on financial autonomy for the Judiciary.

Adeogun, who is the Treasurer of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL), on financial autonomy for the judiciary made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on the occasion of International Workers’ Day.

According to Adeogun, it is important for all states of the Federation to ensure an implementation of financial autonomy for the Judiciary, noting that this was the major reason for the industrial action by Judiciary workers in 2021.

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on April 6, 2021, embarked on a strike to press home its demand for implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary.

The union, however, called off the strike on June 9, after a Memorandum of Action was signed on May 20, 2021 by parties, including the Nigeria Governors Forum, agreeing to a 45 days window of implementation.

“While I celebrate with the entire work force in Nigeria on this special day set aside globally to recognize the contributions of our labour force, it is important that employers of labour evolve ways of enhancing the welfare of workers.

“As a lawyer, I recall the two months industrial action in 2021, by JUSUN, pursuant to its quest for implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary.

“The question now is what has that struggle by the judiciary work force yielded; has there been a full implementation by the various states, of the terms of reference which were direct fall outs from that agitation , ” she said

She noted that the celebration of workers day should serve as a pointer to all labour stakeholders, to seek avenues of improving the welfare of their labour force, as well as adhere to their demands

“The workers day celebration should serve as a clarion call on the various states of the federation to effect implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary.

“It is important for government to be responsive to the needs of its workforce and ensure adherence to the enabling labour laws,” she said.

Adeogun, therefore, urged state governments to give effect to overriding constitutional provisions on financial autonomy for the judiciary, adding that same was the reason for the strike by JUSUN.