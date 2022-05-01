Worker’s Day: Lagos NLC endorses Sanwo-Olu for 2nd term

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Lagos State chapter, has assured the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of their utmost support in his bid to get a second term in office.

NLC Chaiman in Lagos state, Ms Agnes Sessi gave the assurance in her address at the Worker’s Day Commemoration on Sunday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event with the theme: “Labour Politics And New Quest For Good Governance And Development In Nigeria” has in attendance, members of the NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

According to Sessi, this year’s workers day is a unique one as it coincides with Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

She commended Sanwo-Olu for being the first state to implement the payment of minimum wage to the workers.

She, however, noted that the harsh economic conditions had already eroded the euphoria of the minimum wage.

The NLC Lagos chairman lamented that high cost of transportation fares, food stuff and house rents which had become unbearable.

“The high cost of living has totally eroded the gains of the minimum wage. We therefore ask for help in cushioning the adverse effects of the economic situations so that people can live up to their responsibilities.”

Commenting on the 2023 election, the NLC chairman said: “On behalf of the workers in Lagos who represent more than 50 per cent of the voting population, we hereby support your second term in office.

“We the workers are supporting you because you are the hope of the masses. Worker’s in Lagos stand with you.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, you did not sack workers and even gave palliatives. Even after the pandemic, you are still employing workers. You were also prompt in paying salaries.

“This is not like that in other states. Therefore, anywhere you go, we shall stand with you.”

Also speaking, the Lagos TUC Chairman, Comrade Olugbenga Ekundayo, charged all workers to be involved and proactive in the electioneering process.

He said: elections were drawing near and the union would not sit back but be fully involved.

According to him, the day of reckoning is near, we shall be involved and unveil those who we will be supporting.

Ekundayo, however, commended Sanwo-Olu for his commitment and open door policies to workers, adding that the state had what it took and should harness its resources in order to be a world class state.

He applauded the governor for priotising workers and pensioners welfare while urging him to provide free bus rides and free health care services for retirees.

The Lagos TUC chairman also advised workers on the need to give their all for the growth and development of the nation.

NAN reports that the event was graced by a host of top government functionaries, body of Permanent Secretaries, several unions, members of NLC and TUC amongst others.