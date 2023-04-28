Workers’ Day: FG declares public holiday 

The Federal Government has declared Monday, May 1 as a public holiday to mark the Workers’ Day celebration.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the announcement Friday in a statement signed by Shuaib Belgore, permanent secretary of the Ministry.

Aregbesola commended workers for their diligence and sacrifice in positioning Nigeria as an icon of greatness among other nations.

“There is dignity in labour. We need to have dedication and commitment to the work we do because it is vital to nation-building,” the Aregbesola declared.

“The end of work is productivity. It is productivity that leads to satisfactory provision of goods and services and wealth creation. It is therefore the path to national and individual prosperity” he noted.

He asked workers to prioritise productivity and urged them to raise the bar of their trade in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Aregbesola commended security agencies for the successes recorded in the fight against crime across the country and encouraged them to be relentless in their pursuit in the total elimination of terrorists.

The Workers’ Day is marked May 1 every year.