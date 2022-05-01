Workers’ Day: Aspirant unveils Labour sector plans; promises constituents better deal

A frontline House of Representatives aspirant in Ikeja Federal Constituency, Hon. Yaaqub Olugbenga Daranijo has unveiled a comprehensive legislative agenda for his constituents.

According to him, the agenda is in line with his desire to lead advocacy in the House of Representatives once he is sworn in as a member of the green chambers.

In his workers’ day message, the aspirant said one of his main focuses will be any of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) that relate to the labour force and improved work conditions either in the public or private sectors.

He said his aim will be to ensure that his colleagues deliberate and implement an improvement in the general welfare of workers across the nation and in Ikeja, his constituency.

Daranijo praised the enterprising spirit of the Nigerian workers whom he described as “resilient, focused and committed,” pledging to represent and partner the organized private sector in formulating strategic policies that will help in fashioning more job opportunities and empowerment programs.

“Against the backdrop of the alarming unemployment rate, I shall put up bills and encourage partnerships which seek to fund projects with the aim of training and empowering our youths to sufficiency”.

He said that engaging the youths in Ikeja, will be a necessary ingredient to curb the current high rate of unemployment in Ikeja Federal Constituency, Lagos State, and the nation at large; stressing that meeting the SDG target of 8.6 which aims to substantially reduce the proportion of youths not in employment or training will have prominent attention in his agenda.

The statement reads in part, “On this auspicious occasion of the commemoration of International Labour Day, I want to specially recognize and celebrate the dogged and enterprising spirit of the Ikeja workers in particular, who in spite of the prevailing harsh economic environment have remained strong, resolute, and devoted, thereby contributing immensely to stabilizing the polity. If by the special grace of God and the will of the people, I emerge as the Member of the House of Representatives, Ikeja Federal Constituency in 2023, part of the initial undertakings of our representation shall be the advocacy of Goal 8 which promotes sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all.

“I want to especially appreciate our female workers who have judiciously devoted their services to the nation, either at state or local government levels, that should I, Hon. Yaaqub Olugbenga Daranijo is given the ticket to represent Ikeja at the Federal House of Representatives, will take legislative steps to seek more gender equality in line with SDG goal 5 to empower all women and girls.

Daranijo seeks more support from national party leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party and delegates in Ikeja to ensure he is given the opportunity for quality representation come 2023.