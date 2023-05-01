Workers’ Day: APC assures workers of better deal under Tinubu 

The opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has assured Nigerians, especially the workers that they would get better deal of life abundance, prosperity and brighter prospect under the incoming Asiwaju Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, gave the assurance Monday in Ibadan, in commemoration of the 2023 Workers’ Day celebration.

Sadare, also assured them of better welfare in the renewed hope mantra of the incoming administration.

“We assure you all that the incoming Tinubu administration will not only improve on the gains of the last eight years.

“It will also guarantee all round welfarism to the Nigerian workers, citizens and residents,” he said.

While congratulating all strata of workers in the state, the party Spokesperson urged them to keep hope of better living and realisation of dreams alive.

“Workers in both formal and informal sectors of the Nigerian economy are among the most resilient, productive and dynamic in the whole world.

“They deserve to be celebrated everyday because of what they contribute to our national life.

“As May 1 remains International Day of celebrating workers, we at the APC attach so much importance to encouraging and motivating those who work to make life worth living,” Sadare said.

He appreciated all public servants, professionals, artisans, transporters, businessmen/women, pensioners from across the 33 local government areas in the state who voted for APC candidates in the last general election.