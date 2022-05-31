Work to commence on new NYSC secretariat in Abuja – Minister

The Minister, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Muhammad Bello, said his work will soon commence on the plot of land allocated for a new secretariat for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in FCT.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued in Abuja Tuesday by the NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa.

According to the statement, the FCT Minister made the promise in his office when he received the Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Muhammad Fadah, on a courtesy visit.

Bello said that the new secretariat was in pursuance of his administration’s determination to offer more support for the smooth operations of the Corps.

He said that every stakeholder must rally round the scheme and provide an enabling environment that would enable corps members to give their best during the period of national service.

Bello, who reminiscenced on the fond memories of his service year, congratulated Fadah on his appointment as the 19th director-general of the NYSC.

He said that the existing relationship between NYSC and FCT administration had been very cordial.

“I really assure you that we will work very closely with you to improve the lot of NYSC in FCT,” he said.

The minister also promised enhanced welfare packages and adequate security for corps members deployed to the FCT.

Earlier, Fadah appreciated the FCT administration for its support to the scheme, especially during orientation exercises.

He thanked the administration for allocation of the land and periodic renovation of the facilities at the orientation camp.

The NYSC director-general, however, solicited for more collaboration between the scheme and the FCT administration.