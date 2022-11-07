Work on revised code of conduct for journalists underway – NUJ President

The President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NAN) Chris Isiguzo, said that stakeholders are working tirelessly to revise the code of conduct for journalists in the country.

Isiguzo made the disclosure in Port Harcourt Monday while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of a two-day capacity building workshop for journalists in the South-South region.

He said that the current code of conduct for Nigerian journalists predated the emergence of the new media.

”Stakeholders are working tirelessly to rework the document to capture the new media.

”Our interest is to have a system where everybody playing roles in the information process is properly guided,” he said.

Isiguzo urged mainstream media journalists to establish an online presence by counter-invading the new media.

”We are purveyors of credible information, let us take our credibility online in the interest of the society.

”Let us also take advantage of the opportunities provided by the new media to our economic interest as journalists,” he said.





