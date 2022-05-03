Word Press Freedom Day:  Group urges journalists to adhere to journalism ethics

The Africa Media Development Foundation (AMDF), has called on journalists to adhere strictly to the code of journalism ethics each time they write their stories.

The group’s Director Executive Director, Iliya Kure, made this known in a statement issued to mark the 2022 World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) Tuesday in Kaduna.

Kure said: “The foundation salutes journalists in Africa, and around the world, who remain in the frontline to practice journalism, in spite of attacks, threats, imprisonment, losses and blackmail.

“As we mark the 2022 World Press Freedom Day, we remember each of the 55 journalists killed worldwide in the last one year (UNESCO figures), who died in line of duty, or because of their journalistic practice.

“Overtime, press freedom in Africa has remained an issue of concern, with high incidences of violations and attacks on the press by security agents, on the orders of people in authority, and sometimes by aggrieved members of the public, who take the law into their hands.

“We, therefore, call on governments and security agencies in Africa to respect the freedom of the press at all times.

According to Kure, the World Press Freedom Day, observed every May 3, is set aside by the United Nations to serve as a reminder to governments, of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom and also a day of reflection among media professionals about issues of press freedom and professional ethics.

He said: “Like every press freedom stakeholder, AMDF is concerned with increasing cases of harassment, arrests, imprisonment, torture and digital attacks on journalists for no other reason, other than doing their work.

“AMDF aligns with the 2022 theme, ‘Journalism Under Digital Siege’, which is a reflection of the many challenges confronting journalists in the discharge of their duties.

He said that it was particularly important because the trend of online attacks on media is significantly increasing with women journalists worst hit.

“A recent statistic by UNESCO shows a shocking prevalence of harassment online, where nearly three-quarters of female media professionals have experienced online violence linked to their work,” he said.

He explained that AMDF would, on Thursday May 12, hold a virtual panel discussion via zoom, drawing journalists from different countries of Africa to have discussion on issues about press freedom.

Kure said that AMDF would continue to speak against impunity and injustice against journalists.

He called on all stakeholders to join the foundation in the fight for Press Freedom until the press in Africa is free from attacks and violence.