Wonderland speaks on complaints, assures customers of safety

A video of a parent’s complaint has come to the attention of the Management team of Wonderland Lagos at Eko Energy City, regarding a supposed open wire incident and other safety concerns.

Wonderland Lagos is a city built for the entertainment for children, families, adults as well as businesses and one of our major responsibilities is the safety of everyone who visit or work at our entertainment city.

Before Wonderland Lagos opened its doors, a risk assessment was conducted by Lagos State after which the entertainment city began to function.

While we provide spaces for various vendors, regular safety checks are conducted periodically to ensure that our vendors are adhering to our rules, regulations, and safety policies.

The supposed unfortunate incident was never reported to Wonderland Lagos Officials and was brought to our attention via social media, after which we jumped into action immediately to review our procedures and conduct our own investigations which are still ongoing.

We can assure the public that no lives have been lost at Wonderland Lagos, our safety policies are intact, the safety and leisure of our customers is our topmost priority, and we are working with all of our vendors as well as Lagos State, to ensure that Wonderland Lagos is a safe space for all of our children and families.

Children have a right to leisure, play and culture; safe parks and playgrounds are essential, and we do understand this at Wonderland Lagos. We have now requested another risk assessment to be conducted by Lagos State and after a successful approval, we will re-open.

We have unfortunately been unable to identify the child in the video. If anyone can provide us with a lead or if the parent can contact us urgently on [email protected], we would be most grateful.

Wonderland Lagos will continue to strive to ensure “safe and high quality” service to all of its customers.

Thank you for your concern and patronage.

Mr. Ezekiel Adamu

Co-Founder

Wonderland Lagos

Wonderland Management.





