Women’s World Cup: Super Falcons battle Ireland for Round of 16

Kick off: 11am Nigeria time

Nine-time African champions, Nigeria’s Super Falcons, will look to book their place in the knockout rounds of the Women’s World Cup 2023 when they face Ireland Women this morning (Monday).

The Girls in Green have already been eliminated, but they will be determined to end their campaign with a win.

Ireland’s first appearance at the Women’s World Cup will come to an end today after falling to defeat in their opening two games.

Their campaign began with a narrow 1-0 defeat to tournament co-hosts Australia, before they turned their attention to Thursday’s meeting with the Olympic champions Canada.

The Girls in Green made a dream start when Katie McCabe scored direct from a corner to give her country an early lead in the fourth minute, but an unfortunate own goal from Megan Connolly ensured the two countries went into half time on level terms.

Canada took the lead eight minutes into the second period through Adriana Leon, and they held firm to condemn Ireland to their fifth defeat in six matches and a group-stage exit.

Although their journey in Australia and New Zealand is coming to an end, Ireland will still be desperate to record their first-ever victory at a Women’s World Cup.

Nigeria are currently enjoying a dream tournament after producing impressive performances against Canada and Australia to collect four points from their opening two games.

The Super Falcons demonstrated their defensive resilience to hold Canada to a goalless draw, before showcasing their attacking talent in Thursday’s meeting with Australia.

Randy Waldrum’s side came from a goal down against the Matildas to take a three-goal lead thanks to efforts from Uchenna Kanu, Osinachi Ohale and Asisat Oshoala.

Manchester City defender Alanna Kennedy halved the deficit in the 10th minute of stoppage time, but Nigeria held firm to claim all three points, moving them to the top of the group on goal difference.

They will advance to the last 16 if they manage to avoid a defeat, while a loss would leave them relying on the result of the other game in the group between Canada and Australia.

Ireland possible XI: Brosnan, Fahey, Lo. Quinn, Connolly, O’Gorman, O’Sullivan, Littlejohn, McCabe, Sheva, Carusa, Farrelly.

Nigeria possible XI: Nnadozie, Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Plumptre, Ucheibe, Abiodun, Ajibade, Payne, Oshoala, Onumonu.