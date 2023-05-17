Women’s UEFA Champions League final sold out for first time since 2009/2010

The 2022/2023 Women’s UEFA Champions League final match has become the first to be sold out since 2009/2010, European football’s governing body UEFA said on Tuesday.

UEFA said over 34,100 tickets have been issued for the match, which is between FC Barcelona Feminen and VfL Wolfsburg.

It will be played at the PSV Stadium in Eidhoven in the Netherlands on June 3.

The match will beat the attendance record for a women’s football match in the Netherlands, previously set in 2019.

That was when the Netherlands national team faced Australia in front of 30,640 spectators at the same venue.

“This is the first time we have fully sold out a Women’s Champions League final. And that’s a few weeks in advance, which is just another sign that we have reached a new level,” said Nadine Kessler, UEFA managing director of women’s football.

FC Barcelona Feminen are in the Women’s Champions League final for the third straight time and the fourth in five seasons, having won the title in 2020/2021.

Wolfsburg won in 2012/2013 and 2013/2014.

Women’s football has seen a huge increase in fan interest and crowd attendance, with the Women’s FA Cup final in England on Sunday hosting a crowd of 77,390.

It is the highest attendance for a domestic women’s match in England.

Last year, a record 91,648 fans turned up for a women’s match as FC Barcelona Feminen beat Wolfsburg in the first leg of their Women’s UEFA Champions League semi-final at Camp Nou.

