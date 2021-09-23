Women’s Afrobasket 2021: D’Tigress rout Cote d’Ivoire to book semifinal spot

Africa’s number one ranked team, D’Tigress of Nigeria have booked a spot in the semifinal of the FIBA Women’s Afrobasket defeating Cote d’ Ivoire 72-56.

The reigning African champions took control of the game from tip-off and running at 10-0 in the first two minutes of the game and ending the first quarter 24-8.

The second quarter of the game was no different as the Nigerian girls stretched their lead to 19-13 but the third and fourth quarters saw a resurgence of the Ivoirens defending better and making the baskets at 16-14 and 13-21.

Ezinne Kalu led the floor with a game high of 17 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists. She was followed by Victoria Macaulay 13 points and Promise Amukamara 11 points.

For the Ivoirens, Salimata Berte recorded 13 points. Nigeria’s opponent will emerge later in the day.