Women, youths trained on Tie and Dye Adire textiles in Osun

Women and youths in Osun State have been charged to explore opportunities in the art of Yoruba Tie and Dye Adire textiles to make legitimate income.

About 100 youths and women were trained on the art of Tie and Dye to enable them produce Adire textiles as a means of livelihood.

A non governmental organization, Oladapo Authentic African Arts International in collaboration with Ladoke Arts And Culture foundation organised the training.

Speaking on behalf of the facilitator, Agboola Oladapo said the training was aimed at assisting jobless youths and women to acquire the skill and earn income.

Oladapo said he was inspired to carry out free workshop in order to inspire the younger ones and to alleviate the rate of poverty among the youth in the community, adding that foundations wanted to make people to be self-reliant and later become employers of labour. He stated that he was led to train people when he heard that some people within Osogbo are producing fake Adire. Oladapo stressed that the workshop is also held to promote Yoruba culture by creating new ideas adding that the Adire making will equip the youths to stand on their own. According to him, “This is an innovative that I have started for some years now. it is what I have learnt to do. I have been doing this free workshop for young people so that they can make a source of living for themselves and also for them to gain knowledge and improve their skill.”

A Yoruba culture promoter and foster daughter of late Susanne Wenger also known as Adunni Olorisha, Adedoyin Alabi Olosunfade said the foundation has been very supportive to the community in creating awareness and impacting the young ones and ensuring people have the knowledge of Adire making.

She called on the government to support the foundations so that more communities and people will benefit from the training saying Art is life .

“When we say Art is life. For sharing his knowledge for other people is something that is very special to him with that putting the awareness so that people have the knowledge of Adire making and this is also promoting him as an artist

“If govt support him more people will be added to be able to benefit from this and to enjoy the knowledge of the art”, she said.

A visitor from United State, Mia Malika who was present at the workshop commended the foundation for educating the young ones and impacting skills.

“When he called me about the ideals of coming to this community to train people I was excited and inspired by the innovation and I really want to make sure he has what he needed to presents the training. He is a teacher and talented young artist, I commend him”.

Speaking on behalf of other beneficiaries, Abosede Ifaadayo and Wasiu Adewumi said they learnt a lot in the course of the training and they were grateful to the coordinator for the knowledge they have acquired.