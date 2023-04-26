Women stage protest over killings in Plateau community

Some women in Farin Lamba community of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau Monday, staged a protest over alleged recent killings in the community.

The women, who all appeared in black clothes, have also blocked the ever-busy Jos-Akwanga road, stopping vehicular movements on the highway.

The State’s Police Command Public Relations Officer, DCP Alfred Alabo confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Alabo, who promised to provide detailed information later, said that the Command had deployed security personnel to the community to ensure law and order

“Our men are on ground and I do not want to disturb them to get the situation on ground, and so I will furnish you with the actual information soon.

“Since it is a protest, we have mobilised our men to give them cover and ensure no further breakdown of law and order in the area’’, he said.

However, one of the women, Christy Gyang, who spoke with the NAN by telephone, alleged that gunmen killed six people on Wednesday night in the community.

“For days now, we have been experiencing series of attacks and killings in this community, and just yesterday at about 8 p.m. they attacked and killed six people.

“So, we have come out to protest because we are no longer safe and to call on the government to come to our aid”, she said.

One James Davou, who claimed that his three siblings were among those allegedly killed, also alleged that his brothers were killed alongside three others at a mining site.

He also alleged that the attackers took away all their belongings and other working tools.

